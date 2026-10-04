Issue 1365
October 28, 2026
 

About The Autoextremist

Peter M. DeLorenzo has been immersed in all things automotive since childhood. Privileged to be an up-close-and-personal witness to the glory days of the U.S. auto industry, DeLorenzo combines that historical legacy with his own 22-year career in automotive marketing and advertising to bring unmatched industry perspectives to the Internet with Autoextremist.com, which was founded on June 1, 1999. DeLorenzo is known for his incendiary commentaries and laser-accurate analysis of the automobile business, automotive design, as well as racing and the business of motorsports. DeLorenzo is considered to be one of the most influential voices commenting on the business today and is regularly engaged by car companies, ad agencies, PR firms and motorsport entities for his advice and counsel.

DeLorenzo is also the author of Witch Hunt and The United States of Toyota. Both are available on Amazon.  

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Sunday
Oct042026

GOODBYE TO ALL THAT.

DateSunday, October 4, 2026 at 08:41AM

Editor's Note: This week, Peter paints his bleakest picture yet of the U.S. auto industry, which is careening toward also-ran status on the world stage. In On The Table BMW debuts its new 3 Series in gasoline and EV form, Honda has updated the Civic Type R for 2027, and Hyundai has unveiled its new Tucson. Our video this week presents Peter Brock and the Cobra Daytona Coupe. Our AE Song of the Week is "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter. In Fumes, Peter unveils Part VI of his series, "Famous Front Rows." And finally, in The Line, we have F1 results from the Bahrain Grand Prix (which was relocated to Sepang in Malaysia), MotoGP from Japan, and the season finale of the IMSA Series - Petit Le Mans - from Road Atlanta. Remember, you can read past issues by scrolling down and clicking on "Next 1 Entries." Onward! -WG

 

 
By Peter M. DeLorenzo

Detroit. It’s clear to me that we’ve reached an inflection point in this “Swirling Maelstrom” that I call the U.S. auto industry. Things aren’t making sense because up is down and down is up, and there’s no rhyme or reason to anything anymore.
 
In the midst of the most extreme affordability crisis car buying consumers in this country have faced in the last 25 years, domestic automakers are churning out $85,000 (and much more) pickups and SUVs with impunity, counting on the fact that they’ll keep making money on those luxury behemoths while hoping to figure out the lower end of the market on the fly.
 
As if.
 
While this is happening, these same automakers are insisting that they haven’t ignored the concept of affordability and that “it won’t be long now!” before domestic dealer lots are crammed with under-$40,000 vehicles. But, needless to say, their credibility is highly suspect.
 
The evidence? Jim “I’m a genius just ask me” Farley, the Ford CEO – who flits between cable TV appearances on an endless quest for self-aggrandizement and with his “look at me, I’m so cool!” podcasts – is promising that the “Fathom” wonder truck will be the greatest thing since sliced bread when it hits the market next year. Which, considering the source, is highly questionable. Remember, this is from a guy who has promised the moon and the stars before and fell flat on his face. After all, how many “Model T moments” from one company can there be before people just ignore his boastful – and flat-out delusional – promises altogether? Farley is saying his little “wonder truck” will be out next year. That’s a laugh. It might appear on December 31, 2027, in pre-production form, only to suffer an endless series of delays and recalls. Ready. Set. Oh, never mind.
 
I’ve covered this tedious situation before, but Chairman Bill Ford is well and truly hamstrung with Farley, because the company’s bench strength is nonexistent. So, we’re all collectively stuck with this self-promoting blowhard until he retires to Carmel with his hundreds of millions. Good Riddance can’t happen soon enough. But at least he was crowned “2026 Automotive News Industry Leader of the Year” so there’s that. 
 
And there’s more, there’s always more. Ford and General Motors operatives blatantly cozied up to the Conman-in-Chief to get defense contract business, as well as getting the mileage standards rolled back to where they were during the previous administration. And they succeeded on both counts. But to that I say, be careful what you wish for, because the cost of achieving those goals was astronomical.
 
These same leaders blithely sat by, there was that unforgettable – and cringeworthy – picture of Farley preening in the oval office as the Stumblebum-in-Chief touted his tariffs, which have only served to decimate the auto industry and destroy longstanding relationships with this country’s most trusted trading partners. It has been, quite simply, a debacle of almost incalculable proportion. Again, to see these corporate leaders whore themselves out was excruciating and inexcusable.
 
GM’s case was particularly disturbing, as the company destroyed what little shred of credibility it had left when they cozied up to Dear Leader and allowed him to bring his festering Dead Air Circus to Milford. It was simply unconscionable to me and by far the lowest point in the corporation’s history. And what did CEO Mary Barra get for that, exactly? A slew of defense contracts that may or not prove to be lucrative – after all, this is the U.S. government, we’re talking about – so please spare me the idea of a “sure thing,” especially while “partnering” with this chaotic administration. When the final tally is written about Barra’s tenure, this episode will have irrevocably besmirched her reputation.
 
The other dimension to this “be careful what you ask for” thing is the rollback of the fuel economy standards. It’s no secret that this is the most short-sighted and painfully reactionary administration in this country’s history, so this dimwitted action was not entirely unexpected. After all, Dear Leader is locked in a sick 1980s-time warp, which will only serve to park this auto industry in neutral, while the rest of the global auto industry blows by it, hammer down.
 
I have predicted of late that this country’s auto industry will end up looking a lot like Great Britain’s, which is basically a cottage industry. But in retrospect, I was being woefully optimistic. The rollback of these standards will effectively destroy the U.S. auto industry within a decade, relegating it to permanent also-ran status.
 
As I said in my preamble last week, things are rapidly spinning out of control. I retained a shred of optimism as recently as a few weeks ago. Now? We’re watching as an excruciatingly slow train wreck unfolds before our eyes.
 
And what about all of the glorious high-performance cars we have access to now? Doesn’t that count for something? Sure, it does. And they will look really good at Pebble Beach fifteen years from now as symbols of a perpetually mismanaged industry that was swallowed whole by the harsh realities of a changed world.
 
It’s just beyond infuriating at this point
 
And that’s the High-Octane Truth for this week.
 

 


Editor's Note: Click on "Next 1 Entries" at the bottom of this page to see previous issues. - WG


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