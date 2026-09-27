IT WAS GOOD. AND HARD. AND FAST, PART II

Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 07:50AM

Editor's Note: This week, after a searing"middle-of-the-night" mini-Rant from Peter, we reprise a special, unvarnished missive about his incomparable high-octane life. On The Table, speaking of a brand that is completely out of ideas, Nissan operatives unveiled a concept that honors T-Tops! Ugh. Our video this week takes a look at the career of Dave MacDonald. Our AE Song of the Week is the classic "Choosin' Texas" by Ella Langley. In Fumes, Peter gives us Part V of his series, "Famous Front Rows." And finally, in The Line, we have F1 results from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku. Remember, you can read past issues by scrolling down and clicking on "Next 1 Entries." Enjoy! -WG

Editor's Note: Every now and then, it's good to hit the PAUSE button. This week is one of those times (as in, Stop the world - I want to get off). I received the following mini-Rant in a middle-of-the-night email from Peter. “Things are rapidly spinning out of control. The so-called ‘leaders’ of this nation are doing everything in their power to screw things up, and their serial incompetence is costing this country, dearly. The auto industry in particular is caught between a rock and a hard place, careening between piss-poor, capricious decisions in Washington compounded by a tariff strategy that’s completely nonsensical, decimating any semblance of planning or predictability for these manufacturers. U.S. car companies are locking in plans that may result in profits in the short term, but meanwhile the global picture is coming into focus. And it doesn’t include our domestic manufacturers, which are careening toward becoming a localized cottage industry, aided and abetted by an administration hell-bent on punting the U.S. auto industry back to the Stone Age, as they roll back fuel economy standards. What a joke. And, if that isn't enough, VW is talking in-car gaming and Genesis is touting in-car home theater, I mean, WTF is going on? It just pisses me off.” Nice to wake up to, no? So, in the meantime, I thought it would be a good time for Peter to cool off, and to reprise a special, unvarnished missive from The Autoextremist, and a look inside his incomparable high-octane life. Enjoy! -WG