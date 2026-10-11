A JAGUAR IN NAME ONLY.

Editor's Note: This week, Peter dissects the new Jaguar Type 01, which, sadly, is nothing more than an affront to the once-glorious brand. In On The Table, BMW debuts the new iX4 EV, and Honda has updated the Civic for 2027. Our video this week presents the story behind Gil de Ferran's spectacular closed course world speed record. Our AE Song of the Week is "With Or Without You" by U2. In Fumes, Peter unveils Part VII of his series, "Famous Front Rows." And finally, in The Line, we have F1 results from Singapore and MotoGP from Indonesia. Remember, you can read past issues by scrolling down and clicking on "Next 1 Entries." Enjoy! -WG
By Peter M. DeLorenzo
Detroit.
We knew this day would come. All of the hand-wringing over the pre-advertising for the “new” Jaguar, and all of the teaser images and pronouncements have led to this: the unveiling of the new Jaguar Type 01 at a gala event in New York last Wednesday evening. And Jaguar operatives were jubilant.
“This was the biggest moment since the Jaguar name was born in 1935. A fitting tribute and a powerful expression of Jaguar's dramatic new era. A new chapter for the brand begins with Type 01. Jaguar is back,” gushed Jaguar’s PR minions.
Oh wait, there’s more: “Type 01 is defined by exuberant proportions, with its low roofline, long bonnet, sleek silhouette and dramatic presence. Starting from a single line and a blank sheet of paper, it is the most aerodynamic and powerful Jaguar road car. A bold, one‑of‑a‑kind that breaks convention, with a clear lineage to the great Jaguars of the past including the E‑type and XJS. Beneath Type 01’s clean surfaces is a bespoke Jaguar Electric Architecture which offers more than 1,000HP, always with power in reserve, for a drive that is unmistakably Jaguar. Powered by an 850‑volt electrical architecture, it delivers a range of up to 400‑miles and adds up to 200 miles in as little as 13 minutes using 350kW charging. Type 01 represents a new standard of power, aerodynamics and technological advancement for Jaguar.”
Wow, that’s a lot to digest. First of all, unmistakably Jaguar? Mentioning the E-Type in conjunction with the Type 01 is an insult to the automotive gods, because even if you squint really hard in your computer-enhanced glasses there is no connection to that magnificent automobile by any stretch of the imagination. Jaguar even alluded to other great machines from its past, none of which were the least bit connected to the gigantic silver beast dubbed “Type 01.”
Now, before I go any further, I have often written about how difficult it is for designers to forge a completely new vision for a brand. It is the most daunting challenge a designer can face, in fact. It is a very fine line between not going far enough or going too far. Designers will tell you that playing the “design reach” game is not for the faint of heart.
Given all of that, let’s consider Jaguar. Needless to say, the Jaguar brand is hanging by a thread in this market and around the world. In this global, cutthroat automotive landscape, Jaguar has become an afterthought, a brand that enjoyed its brightest days decades ago. So, Jaguar operatives were faced with a choice: either make a definitive brand statement that projects a total break from its past, or do another rehash that will just end up in the scrap heap of forgettable also rans. Again.
Jaguar operatives chose the former, and thus, the Type 01.
As you can see by the photos the Type 01 is a lumbering beast. Even if you squint, there’s not a shred of historical “Jaguar” in it. And, of course, that’s the point. Jaguar operatives rightly understood that this “new” Jaguar was, for all intents and purposes, an automotive company start-up. I would add with nothing to lose, but that would be woefully inaccurate. This brand has everything
to lose with the Type 01; in fact it’s all
on the line.
When the Type 01 appears in this market one year from now with a base MSRP of around $130,500 (Yeah, right, expect an additional $25,000 added to that figure before it gets here. -WG), it will be aimed at the moneyed enclaves in Miami, L.A. and New York. And why not? That’s where the market is most receptive to big ticket luxury EVs; where you can find Escalade IQs roaming the streets and byways in all their gigantic, pavement-crushing glory. So, maybe the Type 01 will find a home in those luxury hot spots.
And when you think about the other high-roller EVs – I’m talking the Rolls-Royce Spectre, for instance, or the new Bentley Torcal, or the horrifying Ferrari Luce – this new Jaguar may fit right in because even if it comes in at $175,000, it will be a relative bargain.
But what are my thoughts on the design itself? If it wasn’t already named a “Jaguar” I could easily see it as the latest from the Kia design studios, especially from the front. It has that kind of a feel to it. And the rear looks like a design exploration for a new sedan from the Cadillac studio at GM design. Derivative design is usually a non-starter in this business, but in this case, because Jaguar is basically nowhere in this market, I don’t believe it will be a hindrance.
Is it pretty? No. It has the look of a blunderbuss dildo from outer space, frankly, especially in its blunt-nosed front. So, there’s that. Is it elegant? From certain angles, yes, especially from the 3/4 to 7/8 rear. So, I don’t hate it, but I do resent what it means. My biggest disappointment? The interior. It’s the one place where the designers could have done more. Much
more. Instead, it looks like a generic EV interior from a car 1/3 its price. Here’s another word for it: It’s disastrous.
To me, the Type 01 – and the car company itself – is called “Jaguar” in name only, because it has nothing to do with that previous brand called “Jaguar” or its glorious history. And I would suggest that the operatives from this “new” Jaguar refrain from dragging out its magnificent vehicles from the past, because there’s no rhyme or reason to do that. They have nothing to do with the brand anymore. I find that to be sad, but it’s the ugly reality of this business, right now.