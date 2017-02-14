No. 884
February 15, 2017
 

About The Autoextremist

Peter M. DeLorenzo has been immersed in all things automotive since childhood. Privileged to be an up-close-and-personal witness to the glory days of the U.S. auto industry, DeLorenzo combines that historical legacy with his own 22-year career in automotive marketing and advertising to bring unmatched industry perspectives to the Internet with Autoextremist.com, which was founded on June 1, 1999. DeLorenzo is known for his incendiary commentaries and laser-accurate analysis of the automobile business, as well as racing and the business of motorsports. Author. Commentator. Influencer. The Consigliere. Minister of the High-Octane Truth. DeLorenzo is considered to be one of the most influential voices commenting on the business today.

DeLorenzo's latest book is Witch Hunt (Octane Press  witchhuntbook.com). It is available on Amazon in both hardcover and Kindle formats, as well as on iBookstore. DeLorenzo is also the author of The United States of Toyota.

Tuesday
Feb142017

ODE TO THE SWIRLING MAELSTROM.

DateTuesday, February 14, 2017 at 08:58AM

By Peter M. DeLorenzo

Detroit. (Editor’s Note: Now for something completely different on this Valentine’s Day - Peter’s ode to the business, warts and all. –WG)

 

Oh Swirling Maelstrom, How I Love Thee So.

 

The troubled postures and the tortured souls;

The unrelenting grind that consumes and rejects;

A haven for the spineless and scoundrel alike;

Yet a stage for the best and the brilliant too.

 

Oh Swirling Maelstrom, How I Love Thee So.

 

But why do you torture us?

Why is solace such a fleeting afterthought?

Why must you burden us with charlatans and carpetbaggers?

Why must it always be swirling? Is it ever not?

 

Oh Swirling Maelstrom, How I Love Thee So.

 

But alas our lot is to churn and burn;

And to chase Silicon Basement Boys promising The Next;

And it makes us all quiver and quake,

Fearing that One Big Mistake.

 

Oh Swirling Maelstrom, How I Love Thee So.

 

But why the headlong rush to oblivion?

Why must freedom of mobility mean the end of The Dream?

Why is it easier to throw money at the impossible?

Than it is to grind out the possible?

 

Oh Swirling Maelstrom, How I Love Thee So.

 

Why must it be a “pride-swallowing siege”?

Why must we battle and claw for what’s right?

Only to watch as the minions get it all wrong?

Have you no mercy? Have you no shame?

 

Oh Swirling Maelstrom, How I Love Thee So.

 

You taunt us with euphoria.

You grant us glimpses of a Cobalt Blue Sky.

You allow us to scale the mountaintop,

Only to snatch it away with cruel, icy aplomb.

 

Oh Swirling Maelstrom, How I Love Thee So.

 

Yet you test us. You pound us. You hate us.

You dole out the fleeting moments, and deem it to be enough.

But then again you are wise beyond all of our years;

Because we love every minute of it, relentlessly clamoring for more.

 

And that’s the High-Octane Truth for this week.

AuthorEditor
