DESIGN MATTERS STILL.





But I will emphasize that just because a car is expensive or exotic doesn’t mean its design is automatically compelling. Unless, of course we’re talking about the new Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Concept, which debuted a couple of weeks ago at the Paris Motor Show.





















And that’s the High-Octane Truth for this week. It’s the Best of the Best in this business right now. (Images courtesy of Alfa Romeo/Sports Car Digest)

Editor's Note: Click on "Next 1 Entries" at the bottom of this page to see previous issues. - WG And when I think of Bill Mitchell and his thoughts on design, I believe he would have been thrilled with the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Concept. Kudos to the True Believers at Alfa Romeo design for reminding all of us in this business that passionate, compelling design still matters. And that just “going through the motions” will never cut it, in the studio, or on the street. I would offer that the new Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Concept, which will be Alfa’s design signature going forward influencing all of its future models, makes the new Porsche Mission S concept look bland, mundane and lackluster by comparison, like yesterday’s news. This new Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Concept is simply extraordinary. Taut of skin and visually stunning from every angle – inside and out – it is an eloquent rebuttal to the relentlessly tedious SUV/crossover/pickup truck world we’re living in right now. And it is a spectacular reminder that emotionally compelling design will always resonate with people, stoking fires of desire that just can’t be replicated anywhere else. When it really comes right down to it, exotic cars continue to lead the discussion when it comes to design. Specifically, cars and concepts designed in Italy. This has been the case in this business since the glamorous 1950s and ‘60s, when Italian designs were so spectacularly beyond anything else going on in the industry that even the legendary GM Styling leader – the great Bill Mitchell – would purposely bring the latest Ferrari designs to GM’s Tech Center in Warren, Michigan, and put them on display in the GM Styling viewing courtyard for his designers to see in person. Mitchell figured, and rightly so I might add, that design inspiration was needed from wherever it came from, and the Italians were leading the way.

And then there’s the Jaguar Type 01. I will say this about the Jaguar: Unlike the Tesla train wreck, at least it has a design point of view. As I said a couple of weeks ago, however, it’s not really to my taste. The “blunderbuss dildo from outer space” look doesn’t resonate with me, but the more I look at it the more I acknowledge that it will likely find favor with some denizens of the moneyed enclaves in New York, Miami and L.A. It gives off a vibe befitting an armored car from The Future, cocooning its owners in a very tight but cold cabin that will protect them from the coming Apocalypse, or something like that. (For a detailed look at the new Jaguar, please go towhere our video this week gives you a complete rundown of the Type 01. It’s very interesting. -WG)